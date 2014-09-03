(Adds confirmation and details provided by source)
DETROIT, Sept 3 Tesla Motors Inc is
finalizing terms of a deal to build its first lithium-ion
battery plant in Nevada and will make an announcement about the
deal on Thursday, a person familiar with the matter said.
The California-based electric car maker is working on the
details, but all signs point to Nevada as the choice for the
company's "gigafactory," said the person, who asked not to be
identified.
Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval will hold a news conference
on Thursday in Carson City, Nevada to make a "major economic
development announcement," according to a media advisory from
the state. Tesla spokesman Simon Sproule declined to give
details but confirmed Tesla officials would be at the event.
CNBC earlier reported that Nevada was the winner among
several states in line to be the site of a $5 billion plant to
build cheaper and more efficient battery packs for its future
electric cars, citing a source from the governor's office. State
officials were not immediately available to comment.
Tesla had previously announced a partnership with Japanese
electronics giant Panasonic Corp to open its envisioned
battery factory in the United States in 2017.
Tesla said in July it had broken ground near Reno, Nevada,
for a possible factory but was still in talks with several
states before a final site was selected. It had previously
outlined a plan to develop multiple sites at the same time to
minimize the risk of delays.
(Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit and San Francisco
newsroom; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Jonathan Oatis)