Aug 6 Cybersecurity researchers said they took
control of a Tesla Motors Inc Model S car and turned it
off at low speed, one of six significant flaws they found that
could allow hackers to take control of the vehicles, the
Financial Times reported.
Kevin Mahaffey, chief technology officer of cybersecurity
firm Lookout, and Marc Rogers, principal security researcher at
Cloudflare, said they decided to hack a Tesla car because the
company has a reputation for understanding software than most
automakers, the FT said. (on.ft.com/1DsTIQJ)
"We shut the car down when it was driving initially at a low
speed of five miles per hour," the newspaper quoted Rogers as
saying. "All the screens go black, the music turns off and the
handbrake comes on, lurching it to a stop."
The hack will be detailed at cybersecurity conference Def
Con in Las Vegas on Friday, the FT said.
Tesla is issuing a patch, which all drivers will have by
Thursday, to fix the flaws, the FT said.
Tesla could not be immediately reached for comment outside
regular U.S. business hours.
The hack on Tesla follows a similar attack on Fiat
Chrysler's Jeep Cherokee last month that prompted the
company to recall 1.4 million vehicles in the United States.
(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anil D'Silva)