Aug 6 Tesla Motors Inc said on Thursday
it has sent a software patch to address security flaws in the
Tesla Model S sedan that could allow hackers to take control of
the vehicle.
The Financial Times reported on Thursday that cybersecurity
researchers said they had taken control of a Model S and turned
it off at low speed, one of six significant flaws they found
that could allow hackers to take control of the vehicle,
Tesla confirmed elements of the story and said it already
has issued a software patch to owners.
Kevin Mahaffey, chief technology officer of cybersecurity
firm Lookout, and Marc Rogers, principal security researcher at
Cloudflare, said they decided to hack a Tesla car because the
company has a reputation for understanding software that is
better than that of most automakers, the FT said. (on.ft.com/1DsTIQJ)
"We shut the car down when it was driving initially at a low
speed of five miles per hour," the newspaper quoted Rogers as
saying. "All the screens go black, the music turns off and the
handbrake comes on, lurching it to a stop."
Tesla said it had developed and deployed an over-the-air
update to Model S owners to address the "vulnerabilities".
In a statement, Tesla said the hackers did not turn off the
car remotely, but from inside the vehicle.
"Our security team works closely with the security research
community to ensure that we continue to protect our systems
against vulnerabilities by constantly stress-testing,
validating, and updating our safeguards," the automaker said.
The hack will be detailed at cybersecurity conference Def
Con in Las Vegas on Friday, the FT said.
The hack on Tesla follows a similar attack on Fiat
Chrysler's Jeep Cherokee last month that prompted the
company to recall 1.4 million vehicles in the United States.
(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anil D'Silva; and Peter Galloway)