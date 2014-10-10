(Adds Breakingviews link)
By Nichola Groom
HAWTHORNE, Calif. Oct 10 Tesla Motors Inc
on Thursday took its first step toward automated
driving, unveiling features that will allow its electric sedan
to park itself and sense dangerous situations.
The company also said it will roll out an all-wheel drive
option of the Model S sedan that can go from zero to 60 miles
per hour in 3.2 seconds yet doesn't compromise the vehicle's
efficiency.
The car is like having a "personal roller coaster," Tesla
CEO Elon Musk joked after making the announcement at the packed
event in Hawthorne, California.
Tesla's announcement had been eagerly anticipated since Musk
last week tweeted that it was "about time to unveil the D and
something else."
Onstage on Thursday, Musk said "D" stands for "dual motor,"
meaning Tesla's all-wheel drive vehicle will have a motor at
either end of the chassis to increase control.
In addition, Musk said that the Model S cars that are
rolling off the line today already have the hardware for what he
called "autopilot." The features include a long-range radar,
image recognition so the vehicle can "see" things like stop
signs and pedestrians, and a 360-degree ultrasonic sonar.
The car can park itself in a garage, turn on the air
conditioning in advance of a trip and recognize obstacles on the
road. He cautioned, however, that "autopilot" was not fully
autonomous driving and would not allow a driver to fall asleep
at the wheel.
The new features will give Tesla momentum while consumers
wait for the launch of its third vehicle, the crossover SUV
Model X, next year, said one industry analyst.
"Until the Model X arrives, a vehicle that will
substantially amplify Tesla's appeal and volume potential, these
upgrades should keep the Model S at the forefront of advanced
personal transportation," said Karl Brauer, senior analyst at
Kelley Blue Book.
Automakers are racing to develop such features as cars that
apply brakes automatically when they sense an impending
collision or slow down because a vehicle ahead on the highway
has warned that traffic has stopped. However, the automakers say
the transition will be evolutionary, with such features added
slowly over many years as new models are rolled out. Meanwhile,
Internet search company Google Inc is developing the
technology for a completely driverless car.
General Motors Co said last month that its Cadillac
brand will introduce a car in 2016 that communicates with other
vehicles and will also introduce a vehicle that incorporates
semi-automated hands-free driving technology.
(Reporting by Nicola Groom in Los Angeles and Supriya Kurane in
Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)