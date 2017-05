May 6 Tesla Motors Inc reported a wider first quarter net loss on Wednesday and said the strong dollar would crimp gross margins in the coming quarter.

The Silicon Valley electric car maker reaffirmed that it plans to start delivering its Model X sport utility vehicle late in the third quarter. The Model X, the company's second high-volume model, is critical to the company's goal of delivering 55,000 vehicles this year.

