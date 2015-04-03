April 3 Tesla Motors Inc said it delivered a record 10,030 cars in the first quarter, a 55 percent increase compared with the number of deliveries last year.

The company said going forward it will publish the number of new car deliveries within three days of quarter end as inaccurate sources of information have sometimes been used by others to the number of vehicle deliveries.

(Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru)