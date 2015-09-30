(Corrects spelling of Tesla in first paragraph)
By Alexandria Sage
FREMONT, Calif., Sept 29 Tesla Motors
delivered the first of its long-awaited Model X electric
sports-utility vehicles on Tuesday, a product investors are
counting on to make the pioneering company profitable after
years of losses.
The launch of the Model X represents a milestone for the
loss-making Silicon Valley automaker during a period of high
spending and modest growth, because it can now boast a second
model in production beyond its Model S sedan, launched in 2012.
"I think we got a little carried away with the X," Chief
Executive Officer Elon Musk told reporters ahead of a launch
event near the company's Fremont factory, where luxury Model Xs
have been moving down the production line in recent weeks,
nearly two years behind the company's original schedule.
Musk estimated that 25,000 customers had pre-ordered the
crossover online or in its stores and that it would take 8-12
months for those ordering from now to receive the SUV.
In retrospect, the company may have done less, Musk said.
"There is far more there than is really necessary to sell a
car. And some of the things are so difficult, they make the car
better but the difficulty of engineering those parts is so
high."
Between 4,000-6,000 guests filled a cavernous space for the
launch. Invited to the event were Model X reservation holders,
Tesla employees and Model S and Roadster owners. The Roadster
sportscar, which is no longer in production, was the company's
first vehicle.
Musk has said the all-wheel drive Model X - with two
electric motors, the ability to travel about 250 miles (about
400 km) on a single charge and seating for seven people - was
"the hardest car to build in the world".
Priced as high as $144,000, it features so-called
"falcon-wing" doors that open upward rather than to the side -
controlled by sensors that can modulate the height to clear
garage ceilings - seats that can be adjusted separately and a
panoramic windshield that extends overhead.
Musk said the biggest challenges were making the doors open
in a graceful "balletic" manner, the expansive windshield -
which he said was the largest piece of glass ever used in a car
- plus its sun visor and the moveable seats, which he said were
deceptively tricky.
"One of the hardest things to design is a good seat," he
said.
Although global adoption of electric vehicles has been slow,
Tesla has been the U.S. pioneer in luxury electric cars charged
by batteries. It is betting that high-performance and stylish
offerings will boost acceptance amid a sea of alternatives, such
as hybrids or electric vehicles powered by hydrogen.
Tesla predicted its SUV would receive 5-star safety ratings
in all categories, based on data from its crash tests, due to
its low center of gravity, which helps reduce rollovers.
The Model X, like the Model S, will be continuously
improved, Tesla said, due to software transmitted "over the
air". A highly anticipated update expected within the next month
will allow for an auto-pilot function, in which cars can be
driven hands-free on freeways.
AHEAD OF PACK
The buzz surrounding Tesla's Model S sedan - whose P85D
variant won a top score of 100 from Consumer Reports magazine in
August - has managed to preempt high-end German rivals such as
Volkswagen's Audi and Porsche, BMW and Daimler's
Mercedes-Benz.
At the Frankfurt Auto Show earlier this month, Audi unveiled
its e-tron quattro sport-utility vehicle, and Porsche showed off
its first battery-powered sports car, although neither will be
available before 2018.
But spending on the Model X, a new Nevada battery factory
and the lower-cost Model 3 due by late 2017, have all increased
capital expenses, which totaled $831.2 million in the first half
of the year.
The Model X, he said, "gives us a cashflow stream we can use
to develop and facilitate" Tesla's three vehicles either in
production or development.
Six new cars were delivered on Tuesday to a group made up of
Tesla board members, investors and friends of Musk who had
pre-ordered.
In August, Musk said Tesla would make between 50,000-55,000
Model S and Model X vehicles this year, with the capacity for
1,600-1,800 vehicles per week on its production line next year.
Tuesday's unveiling showcased the top-of-the-line
"Signature" Model X, priced between $132,000 and $144,000, with
optional add-ons such as acceleration upgrades, packages for
subzero weather package or towing.
The company has not disclosed pricing for the base model,
but Musk said that in the future, there would be a "lower-cost"
Model X.
(Reporting By Alexandria Sage; Editing by Ken Wills)