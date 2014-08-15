Aug 15 Electric carmaker Tesla Motors Inc said the drive unit warranty for its Model S sedan has been increased to match that of the battery pack and will now be covered for eight years and "infinite" miles.

The company also said the warranty extension will have a "moderately negative" effect on its earnings in the short term.

The warranty extension will apply to all Model S cars produced till date, the company said on its blog. (bit.ly/1AkmSLT) (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)