Toll Brothers quarterly profit rises 40 pct
May 23 U.S. luxury homebuilder Toll Brothers Inc reported a 40 percent rise in quarterly profit, boosted by an increase in home sales.
May 18 Tesla Motors Inc said it would sell $2 billion of stock to help finance the accelerated launch of its new Model 3 electric sedan.
Shares were down 1.8 percent at $207.30 following the news after markets closed on Wednesday.
Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk surprised investors last month with his decision to speed up the introduction of the Model 3, a smaller, less expensive car than Tesla has built, and expand production capacity at the Tesla plant in Fremont, California.
As part of the sale, Tesla said it would offer about $1.4 billion of shares, with the remaining shares to be sold by Musk to cover taxes connected with his exercise of more than 5.5 million stock options.
Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs are bookrunners. (Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit)
May 23 U.S. luxury homebuilder Toll Brothers Inc reported a 40 percent rise in quarterly profit, boosted by an increase in home sales.
* Nokia shares rise as much as 8 percent (Adds comments, background)