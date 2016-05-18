May 18 Tesla Motors Inc said it would sell $2 billion of stock to help finance the accelerated launch of its new Model 3 electric sedan.

Shares were down 1.8 percent at $207.30 following the news after markets closed on Wednesday.

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk surprised investors last month with his decision to speed up the introduction of the Model 3, a smaller, less expensive car than Tesla has built, and expand production capacity at the Tesla plant in Fremont, California.

As part of the sale, Tesla said it would offer about $1.4 billion of shares, with the remaining shares to be sold by Musk to cover taxes connected with his exercise of more than 5.5 million stock options.

Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs are bookrunners. (Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit)