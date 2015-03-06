(Recasts with Tesla comment)
DETROIT, March 6 Tesla Motor Inc said
on Friday that construction of its giant $5 billion battery
plant in Nevada remains on schedule despite a newspaper report
saying the electric carmaker's project was delayed.
The Reno Gazette-Journal earlier on Friday reported a
project delay at the site, citing two union job postings.
"The project is progressing and the gigafactory is on
schedule," Tesla spokeswoman Alexis Georgeson told Reuters. She
added that Tesla is acting as project manager for the
gigafactory and works with a number of companies and unions.
A national job board for the International Brotherhood of
Electrical Workers updated its listing for "Project Tiger" - the
initial code name for the factory - to indicate a change in
demand for electricians, according to the Reno Gazette-Journal.
"The Tiger project has been cut back by 80 percent at this
time," the newspaper quoted the IBEW post as saying. "This is
all subject to change."
A local branch of the union in Reno, Nevada, also posted a
message about the plant on its job referral page, the paper
said. "The major project in the area has been delayed at this
time. Further updates will be posted as soon as we know more,"
the paper quoted a post by the IBEW Local 401 site as saying.
Tesla told the Reno Gazette-Journal the project was on track
and disputed reports of delays.
Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk said last month the company
remains "on plan" to begin battery production in 2016 at the
plant outside Reno.
A spokesman for the local IBEW union declined to comment to
the Reno Gazette-Journal. An officer with the Building &
Construction Trades Council of Northern Nevada told the paper
there had been a reduction in hours but declined further
comment.
The paper said the common reason for the delay was a change
in design plans for the plant. An unidentified source told the
paper the situation is more of a short-term delay.
Barclays analyst Brian Johnson said in a research note on
Monday, citing company regulatory filings, that most of Tesla's
capital spending so far has been focused on the Model S sedan
and the Model X SUV under development and little has been spent
on the battery plant.
(Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Paul Simao)