By Bernie Woodall
June 19 Electric car maker Tesla Motors Inc
will recall 1,228 of its 2013 Model S cars manufactured
between May 10 and June 8 due to a defect in the mounting
bracket of the rear seat.
The fix will cost Tesla about $150,000 during the second
quarter, company spokeswoman Shanna Hendriks said. Tesla will
inspect and reinforce the bracket in all the cars built during
this time period.
This is the first recall for the Model S, blemishing a clean
public record for the electric sedan that received a rare,
near-perfect score from influential Consumer Reports magazine.
The U.S. automaker twice recalled its first model, the two-door
Roadster sports car.
In a statement posted on Tesla's website, Chief Executive
Elon Musk said the Model S defect emerged after the factory made
body side alignment changes that weakened the bracket.
A worker at the plant's assembly line in California noticed
the defect and reported it to managers, Tesla told the National
Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Tesla said in its filing with the NHTSA that it suspected
that 20 percent of the 1,228 cars have welds that may not hold
in the event of a crash. If the seat becomes unmoored during a
crash, there is an increased chance of injury to a passenger.
Musk said there have been no customer complaints and Tesla
was not aware of any injuries because of the defect. The recall
was not in response to any regulatory warning, he said.
Tesla shares, which have more than tripled in the past six
months, were up 2 percent to $105.88 in late morning trading.