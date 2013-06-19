June 19 Electric car maker Tesla Motors Inc
said it recalled some Model S cars manufactured between
May 10 and June 8 due to a defect in the mounting bracket of the
rear seat.
"This reduces our confidence that the left hand seat back
will be properly retained in the event of a crash," Tesla
founder-CEO Elon Musk said in a statement posted on its website.
The statement did not specify the number of vehicles
affected.
Musk said there were no customer complaints and that the
company was not aware of any injuries because of the defect. The
recall was not in response to any regulatory warning, he said.
Tesla shares, which have tripled in the past six months,
were down about 2 percent before the bell. They closed at
$103.39 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.