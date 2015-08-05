The Tesla logo is seen on a Tesla Model S P85D outside the company's headquarters in Palo Alto, California April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

DETROIT Electric car maker Tesla Motors Inc's (TSLA.O) net loss widened in the second quarter, and it continued to burn through cash ahead of the launch of its Model X crossover car and the opening of its Nevada battery factory, the company said Wednesday.

Tesla lost $184.2 million, compared with a loss of $61.9 million in the 2014 second quarter. Revenue climbed 24 percent to $955.0 million, from $769.3 million, as car sales continued to rise.

On an adjusted basis, Tesla said it lost 48 cents a share, less than the 60 cents analysts had expected. In the year-earlier period, Tesla said, it earned 13 cents a share on an adjusted basis.

Tesla stock on Wednesday closed up 1.4 percent at $270.13 on Nasdaq.

(Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit)