DETROIT Aug 5 Electric car maker Tesla Motors
Inc's net loss widened in the second quarter, and it
continued to burn through cash ahead of the launch of its Model
X crossover car and the opening of its Nevada battery factory,
the company said Wednesday.
Tesla lost $184.2 million, compared with a loss of $61.9
million in the 2014 second quarter. Revenue climbed 24 percent
to $955.0 million, from $769.3 million, as car sales continued
to rise.
On an adjusted basis, Tesla said it lost 48 cents a share,
less than the 60 cents analysts had expected. In the
year-earlier period, Tesla said, it earned 13 cents a share on
an adjusted basis.
Tesla stock on Wednesday closed up 1.4 percent at $270.13 on
Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit)