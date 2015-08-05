(Adds Tesla may raise more cash, revenue from new battery
business, 2016 car sales forecast; updates share price)
By Paul Lienert
DETROIT Aug 5 Shares of Tesla Motors Inc
fell about 6 percent on Wednesday after the electric
car maker posted a wider quarterly loss and said it may raise
more cash to offset heavy spending on expanded production.
A recently negotiated credit line can be extended from $500
million to $750 million and should be enough to cover planned
investments in California and Nevada factories, Chief Financial
Officer Deepak Ahuja told analysts on a conference call.
But "there may be some value" in raising additional funds
for "risk reduction," Chief Executive Elon Musk added. He
declined to elaborate.
Tesla may not be cash-flow positive until early 2016, Ahuja
said. Musk's previous estimate was the end of this year.
Tesla's new storage battery business could generate revenue
of $400 million to $500 million in 2016, and "a few billion
dollars" in 2017, Musk said on Wednesday.
Tesla lowered its full-year sales forecast to a range of
50,000 to 55,000 cars. Last year, Musk had forecast sales of
60,000 cars in 2015, but cut that earlier this year to 55,000.
He forecast vehicle sales next year of 83,000 to 93,000.
Tesla's stock fell to $254 in extended trading, after
closing up 1.4 percent at $270.13. It has swung widely over the
past 12 months, from a low of $181.40 to a high of $291.42.
The company said it lost $184.2 million in the second
quarter, compared with a loss of $61.9 million in the year-ago
period. Revenue climbed 24 percent to $955.0 million, from
$769.3 million, as car sales continued to rise.
On an adjusted basis, Tesla said it lost 48 cents a share,
less than the 60 cents analysts had expected. In the
year-earlier period, Tesla said, it earned 13 cents a share on
an adjusted basis.
With expenses still outstripping revenue, Tesla's cash
reserves fell to $1.15 billion as of June 30, from $1.5 billion
on March 31 and $1.9 billion on Dec. 31, bringing total cash
burn in the first half to $755.0 million.
Earlier this year, Ahuja said total cash burn for the year
should be less than $1.0 billion.
Capital expenses totaled $405.2 million, as the company
continued to spend to complete tooling on the crossover Model X
and equip the new Nevada battery factory, which is slated to
open in 2016. Spending in the first half totaled $831.2 million.
Tesla said it expects full-year capital expenditures of about
$1.5 billion.
Free cash flow fell slightly to $564.7 million. The cash
burn in the second quarter was partially offset by $218.4
million in cash from financing activities.
(Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Richard
Chang)