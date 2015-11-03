(Adds analyst comment, more details on financials; updates
stock price)
By Alexandria Sage and Devika Krishna Kumar
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 3 Tesla Motors Inc
shipped more electric cars than expected in the third quarter
with its Model X SUV rollout, boosting its stock by 10 percent
even as the company posted its biggest loss in 10 quarters.
Tesla also said on Tuesday that orders were accelerating for
both the Model S sedan, launched in mid-2012, and the luxury
crossover Model X. It forecast better operating margins in the
next few quarters as revenue and gross profit grow faster than
expenses.
The stock rose to $229.37 in extended trading, after closing
2.5 percent lower at $208.35 on Nasdaq.
"The X is selling well. There are no delays or dropoffs in
demand for the S. It's not a cannibalizing car," said analyst
Ivan Feinseth, chief investment officer of Tigress Financial
Partners, referring to the X. "People have been waiting for this
sweet spot of the market."
But the company lowered the range of vehicles it expected to
deliver this year, to 50,000-52,000, from the 50,000-55,000 it
projected last quarter. Tesla also said it planned to increase
capital expenditures to $1.7 billion for the year from a
previous estimate of $1.5 billion.
Tesla started delivering the Model X Signature series, a
premium version of the SUV, late in September. Still in
development is the Model 3 - a mass-market vehicle starting at
$35,000.
The company said it expected 17,000-19,000 shipments in the
current quarter, up from 11,603 in the last quarter.
The company's net loss widened to $229.9 million, or $1.78
per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30 from $74.7 million, or
60 cents per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/1HpuA9R)
Total revenue rose 10 percent to $936.8 million.
Excluding items, Tesla had a loss of 58 cents per share.
Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had expected 50 cents
per share.
(Editing by Kirti Pandey, Stephen R. Trousdale and Richard
Chang)