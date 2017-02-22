Feb 22 Tesla Inc posted a smaller
quarterly loss and said its mass-market Model 3 sedan was on
track for volume production by September.
The company's net loss attributable to common shareholders
narrowed to $121.3 million, or 78 cents per share, for the
fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $320.4 million, or $2.44 per
share, a year earlier. bit.ly/2l9C0tI
Tesla, which is led by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk,
said revenue rose 88 percent to $2.28 billion.
The company is betting big on Model 3 to help it meet its
goal of producing 500,000 cars annually in 2018.
(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)