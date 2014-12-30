(Recasts Dec. 26 story throughout to show that Tesla is offering retrofit upgrade to Roadster, not relauching the model)

Dec 26 U.S. electric car maker Tesla Motors Inc will offer a retrofit package to its Roadster model including a new battery pack that will increase the distance the car can travel on a single charge by nearly two-thirds to more than 400 miles, the company said in a blog posting.

The company's shares rose 2.8 percent to $228.44 in late afternoon trading on Friday, the day of the Tesla blog posting.

Tesla will demonstrate the enhanced range for the new Roadster in a drive from San Francisco to Los Angeles in the early weeks of 2015, the company said in its blog post. (bit.ly/13zLpRe)

The Roadster, no longer in production, can travel up to about 245 miles on a single charge.

Tesla discontinued production of Roadster, its first car, three years ago to focus on its 'Model S' sedan.

The company launched the Roadster in 2008 and sold about 2,500 of them until January 2012.

Tesla's announcement hints at plans to use more advanced battery packs in Model S sedans and the upcoming sports utility vehicle 'Model X' and the smaller 'Model 3' car, Stifel Nicolaus and Co analyst James Albertine wrote in a note.

Tesla is expected to launch the Model X in 2015 and the Model 3 in 2017. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey and Christian Plumb)