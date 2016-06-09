WASHINGTON, June 9 U.S. auto safety
investigators are reviewing reports of suspension problems in
Tesla Motors Inc Model S cars, a government spokesman
said on Thursday.
Bryan Thomas, a spokesman for the National Highway Traffic
Safety Administration, said the agency is "examining the
potential suspension issue on the Tesla Model S, and is seeking
additional information from vehicle owners and the company." The
review is a step before the agency decides whether to open a
formal investigation leading to a potential safety recall.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Tom Brown)