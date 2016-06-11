(New throughout Adds Tesla confirmation, CEO comments)
By David Shepardson
WASHINGTON, June 10 Tesla Motors Inc on Friday
revised a nondisclosure clause in its customer repair agreements
after a U.S. regulator took issue with the practice, while the
electric carmaker's chief executive separately called most
customer reports of suspension problems in its Model S sedan
fraudulent.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk went on the offensive on social media,
saying in a tweet that 37 of 40 suspension complaints filed with
the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration were
fraudulent. "Would seem to indicate that one or more people
sought to create the false impression of a safety issue where
none existed," he wrote.
The NHTSA would only say that the company was cooperating
fully with its review and that no suspension problems had been
found "to date." Musk said the complaints were "fraudulent"
because a "false location or vehicle identification numbers were
used."
Reuters reported Thursday that anonymous individuals have
filed a number of complaints of suspension problems on NHTSA's
website, citing salvaged Tesla vehicles.
NHTSA spokesman Bryan Thomas said Tesla was cooperating "and
NHTSA's examination of the data is under way. To date, NHTSA has
not identified any safety issue with Tesla's suspensions."
He declined to comment on Musk's assessment of the
complaints. On Thursday, NHTSA had criticized Tesla for entering
into a "troublesome nondisclosure agreement" with a Model S
owner with a suspension problem.
On Friday, NHTSA said "Tesla has clarified the language ...
in a satisfactory way, resolving the issue" of the nondisclosure
agreements..
Alexis Georgeson, a spokeswoman for the California-based
green car maker, confirmed the change.
NHTSA said Thursday it was reviewing reports of suspension
problems, but had not opened a formal investigation.
Tesla has denied any suspension problems, saying extensive
durability testing and review of customer issues "gives us high
confidence in our suspensions."
The possible safety defect in the Tesla Model S was reported
on earlier this week by the auto-oriented website Daily Kanban,
which cited owner complaints. The website linked to a Model S
owner who wrote on a Tesla fan website that he had suspension
problems and had received an email from an NHTSA investigator.
The owner said Tesla agreed to pay 50 percent of a $3,100
repair bill if the owner agreed to keep the arrangement
confidential.
Tesla said Thursday the car with over 70,000 miles had
abnormal rust and that the Pennsylvania owner lived down such a
long dirt road that it required two tow trucks to retrieve the
car. The owner said the car had only been on a dirt road once or
twice, and Musk later conceded to the Wall Street Journal that
Tesla had erred in saying the owner lived on a dirt road.
NHTSA Administrator Mark Rosekind said on Thursday that the
agency was reviewing the nondisclosure agreements to see if they
had impeded owners from making complaints.
Tesla said in a blog post late on Thursday that it "has
never and would never ask a customer to sign a document to
prevent them from talking to NHTSA or any other government
agency." But the company said it often requires customers to
sign a "goodwill agreement" with a nondisclosure clause when the
company agrees to cover or discount repairs even if it is not
responsible.
Tesla noted the agreement did not mention NHTSA, and said it
did not intend to stop customers from communicating problems to
the agency.
NHTSA said on Thursday it "learned of Tesla's troublesome
non-disclosure agreement last month. The agency immediately
informed Tesla that any language implying that consumers should
not contact the agency regarding safety concerns is
unacceptable."
