June 10 Tesla Motors Inc said on Friday
there was no safety defect in its Model S or Model X, and that
the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA)
had not opened any investigation or any "preliminary evaluation"
on the matter.
The NHTSA said on Thursday that it was reviewing reports of
suspension problems in Tesla's Model S and was seeking
additional information from vehicle owners and the company.
The safety review follows reports of a possible defect in
Tesla's Model S that may cause suspension control arms to break,
which could cause the driver to lose control of the car.
Responding to the reports, Tesla said that in April it had
cooperated fully with the NHTSA as part of a "routine screening"
on suspensions and that the agency did not ask for any further
information. (bit.ly/1OfQ0iN)
Shares of Telsa closed down 2.6 percent at $229.36 on the
Nasdaq on Thursday.
