"Spider-Man" springs into action--this time in high school
March 29 Film convention Cinemacon in Las Vegas gives Hollywood studios the chance to show off some of their upcoming projects to cinema chains and journalists ahead of their release.
DETROIT May 30 Tesla Motors Inc is working on a compact sedan and crossover that could reach dealers "in the next three to four years," Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said Thursday.
The new models will be smaller and less expensive than Tesla's Model S sedan, which went on sale last summer, and the upcoming Model X crossover that's due in 2014, he said.
March 29 Film convention Cinemacon in Las Vegas gives Hollywood studios the chance to show off some of their upcoming projects to cinema chains and journalists ahead of their release.
MOSCOW, March 28 Protests across Russia on Sunday marked the coming of age of a new adversary for the Kremlin: a generation of young people driven not by the need for stability that preoccupies their parents but by a yearning for change.
* Chairman said he was "hard" on CEO, but still like "brothers"