(Repeats Wednesday story with no changes to text)
By Nichola Groom
Nov 16 The rooftop solar industry has slowed
sharply this year as the sector moved from one of scrappy
upstarts to a mature business.
Recent quarterly earnings reports from sector leaders
SolarCity Corp, Vivint Solar Inc and SunPower
Corp underscored the dramatic slowdown in growth, with
SolarCity and Vivint reporting virtually flat installations for
this year compared with 2015.
Overall, the sector is expected to grow 16.5 percent in
2016, down from a prior forecast that called for 23 percent
expansion, according to research firm GTM Research. In 2015, the
sector grew 71 percent.
The cooling off of the once-burgeoning sector comes as
billionaire Elon Musk on Thursday will ask shareholders of
SolarCity and Tesla Motors Inc to embrace his vision of
a clean energy powerhouse by voting to combine the two
companies. Musk is the largest shareholder in both
companies.
Billed by many on Wall Street as a bailout of the nation's
top residential solar installer, the $2.6 billion deal has made
investors question how Tesla will absorb SolarCity's hefty
debt-load, especially given the headwinds facing the industry.
"It's great for SolarCity. It doesn't look as great for
Tesla shareholders at this point," said Angelo Zino, an analyst
with CFRA Research.
Investors have fled the sector. The MAC Global Solar Energy
stock index is down 44 percent so far this year.
SolarCity's stock was down 63 percent in the 12 months before
Tesla in June announced its proposal to buy the company.
The reasons for the downshift in rooftop solar are numerous,
ranging from policy changes in key states like Nevada and
California to consumer fatigue with the industry's aggressive
marketing tactics. In addition, many of the most likely buyers -
affluent, environmentally inclined homeowners in sunny places -
already have rooftop systems, making winning new customers
harder and costlier.
"We will never see residential solar grow at the rate is has
over the last four years," said GTM Research analyst Cory
Honeyman, adding that growth would likely be below 20 percent
for years to come, a level that is still very robust.
Rooftop solar has seen some good news as well, including a
dramatic drop in the cost of the technology and innovations such
as home batteries that will enable homeowners to generate most
of their own electricity and offer bigger savings. SolarCity,
through its combination with Tesla, is poised to be at the
forefront of those advances.
This year, however, SolarCity has been a big contributor to
the overall dip in industry growth as it accounts for about a
third of the market.
The company has ratcheted down its 2016 installation
forecast three times and is poised to record almost no growth
for the year after expanding 73 percent last year.
Vivint, a smaller rival, has also seen flat installation
growth this year. And SunPower, which plays in all segments of
the solar market, said last week that growth in its residential
business was lower than expected and would put pressure on its
fourth quarter profit margins.
Rival Sunrun Inc has emerged as a bit of an outlier,
posting more than 50 percent growth this year thanks in part to
business providing financing to regional and local installers,
who as a group are growing more rapidly than the national
brands.
(Reporting by Nichola Groom; Editing by Andrew Hay)