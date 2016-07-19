July 19 Electric vehicle maker Tesla Motors Inc
has changed its internet address from teslamotors.com
to tesla.com, hinting at a possible company name change as part
of CEO Elon Musk's latest and still undisclosed "master plan."
The domain name and address were updated on Monday,
according to internet accreditation company ICANN.
Web users now are being automatically redirected to the new
Tesla.com web address. Tesla did not respond immediately when
asked if the web address change is linked to a possible company
name change. Musk has proposed a merger between Tesla and
SolarCity, a supplier of solar panels. He is the largest
shareholder in both companies.
