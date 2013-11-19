BRIEF-CCMP Capital to acquire Truck Hero
* Terms of transaction were not disclosed
Nov 19 Tesla Motors Inc : * National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) - to examine
potential risks associated with undercarriage strikes on model year 2013
Tesla model s cars * National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says Office of Defects
* National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says Office of Defects Investigation aware of two incidents in which the model S cars caught fire
TORONTO, April 3 The Canadian arm of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles , which makes the Jeep and Chrysler brands, led auto sales in Canada for the month of March, but General Motors Canada posted the biggest surge in monthly sales.
* Hiday Hidaka is expected to post a 5% rise in parent-only operating profit to about 4.5 billion yen for year ended in February - Nikkei