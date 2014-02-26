By James B. Kelleher
Feb 26 Tesla Motors Inc said on
Wednesday it plans to raise $1.6 billion from investors to
finance a new battery factory that will help the upstart U.S.
automaker reach its goal of producing a lower-priced,
mass-market electric car by 2017.
Tesla said the new plant, nicknamed the "Gigafactory," would
be built in one of four states: Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico or
Texas. By 2020, Tesla said, the plant would be able to make more
lithium-ion batteries in a year than were produced worldwide in
2013.
The company said the plant will open in 2017 and ship
batteries to the company's assembly plant near San Francisco.
The Palo Alto, California-based maker of high-priced
electric cars plans to raise the money by selling convertible
senior notes, half of them due in 2019 and the other half in
2021, it said in an 8-K filing with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission,
Analysts believe the factory may ultimately cost $5 billion
to $6 billion to build and will be funded with the help of some
of Tesla's Japanese suppliers, including Panasonic Corp
.
The plant, which will handle everything from processing raw
materials to final assembly, will produce small, lightweight
batteries for Tesla and may also supply other automakers.
Battery costs have been a major stumbling block to
widespread electric car adoption in the United States, according
to analysts. Tesla's new factory will lower costs by shifting
material, cell, module and pack production to one spot.
In Tesla's earnings conference call last week, Chief
Executive Elon Musk said the electric car maker expects to build
the factory with more than one partner, but a "default
assumption" was that Panasonic, as a current battery cell
partner, "would continue to partner with us in the gigafactory."
"The factory is really there to support the volume of the
third generation car," Musk, a billionaire entrepreneur, said on
the call.
"We want to have the vehicle engineering and tooling come to
fruition the same time as the "Gigafactory." It is already part
of one strategy, one combined effort."
Tesla, which Musk founded in 2003, posted
better-than-expected fourth-quarter results last week and said
deliveries of its luxury Model S electric sedan would surge more
than 55 percent this year to more than 35,000 vehicles.
By comparison, the best-selling car in the United States
last year, the Toyota Camry, sold about 408,000 in 2013.
In after-hours trading, Tesla shares were up about 2 percent
at $258.60, adding to a 2 percent gain in regular trading.
Earlier this week, Consumer Reports named the Model S car
its overall top car pick for 2014. The magazine cited the Model
S's "exceptional performance and its many impressive
technological innovations," though the magazine called it
"pricey" at $89,650.