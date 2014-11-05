UPDATE 1-Buffett's Berkshire, Chinese property website Juwai.com team up
* Chinese buyers buy pricier U.S. homes than Americans (Adds interview, data, byline)
DETROIT Nov 5 Electric car maker Tesla Motors Inc said its third-quarter loss nearly doubled from a year ago to $75 million, as manufacturing, sales and development expenses increased to meet rising demand.
Revenue doubled to $852 million. The company delivered a record 7,785 Model S sedans in the quarter, most of them in North America.
Research and development spending climbed as Tesla added a new dual-motor version of the Model S and readied the Model X crossover for production in early 2015.
Tesla shares were up nearly 5 percent at $241.55 in after-market trading after closing on Wednesday at $230.97 per share. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall and Paul Lienert in Detroit; editing by Matthew Lewis)
April 17 Wal-Mart Stores Inc's bid for clothing retailer Bonobos, which surfaced last week, is the latest step in the company's attempt to recover lost ground against Amazon.com Inc and others in the rapidly growing online fashion world, analysts and retail consultants said.