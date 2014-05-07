DETROIT May 7 Tesla Motors Inc earnings
conference call with CEO Elon Musk and CFO Deepak Ahuja:
* CEO Musk says company has letter of intent with Panasonic for
battery factory
* CEO Musk says California back in running as site for battery
plant
* CEO Musk says Panasonic would be only company producing cells
in the factory
* CEO Musk says expects to bring in cells from other factories
in the world,
with a lot being Panasonic cells but other suppliers as well
* CEO Musk says Model X crossover vehicle is coming in the
second quarter of next year
* CFO says 2015 will be dominated by spending on gigafactory
* CEO says company does not have demand issue in China, it has
a lot of demand