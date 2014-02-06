HOUSTON Feb 6 Tesoro Corp is replacing
older railcars in its crude-by-rail fleet with ones that have
the latest safety design, Chief Executive Officer Greg Goff told
analysts on Thursday.
He said 90 percent of Tesoro's fleet consists of railcars
that meet the latest design standards embraced by the rail
industry for all tank cars manufactured after October 2011. By
mid-2014, the company is replacing the remaining 10 percent with
cars that meet the standards, he said.
The upgrade comes after several explosive crashes that
involved trains moving crude oil. Tesoro receives up to 50,000
barrels per day of North Dakota Bakken crude oil at its
120,000-barrel-per-day refinery in Anacortes, Washington.