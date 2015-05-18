(Adds quotes, details on possible retrofits and brakes)
By Kristen Hays
HOUSTON May 18 U.S. refiner Tesoro Corp
has ordered new crude oil railcars with features that surpass
safety standards that federal regulators set this month,
executives told Reuters.
The 210 tank cars being built in northern Louisiana are
so-called pressure cars, with the same design as those that
carry liquid petroleum gases such as propane and butane, gas
cargoes that are more flammable than crude oil.
They will be delivered in the coming months after being
ordered in early 2014.
The new federal rules for all crude and ethanol railcars
built after Oct. 1 of this year do not require strength to the
level of a pressure car but are stronger than the standards
adopted by the industry in 2011.
Tesoro, like other oil-by-rail players, knew the federal
standards were coming and the basics of what they would likely
be. But the company went further with a stronger car, "which is
the primary thing we control," C.J. Warner, Tesoro's head of
strategy and business development, told Reuters.
The order was a sign the refiner wanted to get ahead of the
coming regulations and avoid potential capacity bottlenecks at
companies that build tank cars as shippers must now renovate
their fleets.
Booming North American onshore production spurred sharp
growth in moving oil by rail, particularly for U.S. West and
East coast refiners which otherwise must depend on more costly
imports. No major crude pipelines move oil from the Midcontinent
west across the Rocky Mountains or east through the Appalachians
and densely populated northeastern states.
Fiery derailments, caused in some cases by track failures,
have become more frequent as oil-by-rail and crude-only trains
carrying 100 cars or more went from nearly nothing five years
ago to more than 1 million barrels per day late last year.
Opposition to moving oil by rail spiked on safety concerns,
prompting the U.S. Department of Transportation and Canada to
impose new railcar safety standards.
Tesoro isn't the only refiner that didn't wait for word from
the U.S. DOT to order stronger cars.
Phillips 66 confirmed to Reuters that it also last
year ordered 350 non-pressurized new cars that mostly match the
new DOT standard. Those cars will be delivered by year-end, the
company said.
THICKER HULLS
Both sets of new cars have 9/16-inch-thick hulls, steel
shields on the front and back and protections for valves and
fittings where crude goes in on top and drains out the bottom,
as the new rules require, company executives said. Tesoro's
design modifies those fittings to handle crude rather than just
LPGs.
Tesoro's cars also have test pressure specifications of 200
pounds per square inch of internal pressure, twice that for
non-pressurized cars. A test pressure is typically 20 to 40
percent of how much pressure it would take for the railcar to
burst.
That level of test pressure is standard for cars that
transport LPGs or highly poisonous substances such as hydrogen
cyanide, according to the Association of American Railroads.
"When we saw the design, we were very comfortable that it
would meet the new standards that we anticipated," John Hack,
Tesoro's head of rail operations, told Reuters.
For Tesoro, which hopes to build the largest oil-by-rail
facility in the United States in Washington state, it's an
investment in safety and continued access to cheaper North
American crudes.
"It's very important to us to continue to transport North
American crude and get it from the Midcontinent out to the West
Coast where it competes very nicely with the foreign crudes,"
Warner said.
RETROFITS?
By last year most refiners, including Tesoro and Phillips
66, no longer accepted shipments in older, weaker railcars such
as those used on a runaway crude train that careened into the
small Quebec town of Lac Megantic in mid-2013, killing 47
people.
Early last year Tesoro needed to replace the last of its
older cars and worked with its builder, Berkshire Hathaway Inc's
Union Tank Car, to develop the new design, Warner said.
Tesoro and Phillips 66 aim to use their newest cars in crude
trains before deciding whether to order more. Both companies'
fleets meet the 2011 industry standard for cars with
7/16-inch-thick hulls and reinforced valves.
Those 7/16-inch cars don't have to be thrown out, but to
move in crude-only trains, they will need added protections,
including 'jackets', or an extra layer of steel around the tank,
according to the DOT rules.
Neither Tesoro's nor Phillips 66's new cars are equipped
with specialized brakes that the DOT said crude-only trains must
have starting in 2021 or be held to 30 miles per hour. An oil
industry trade group is challenging that provision in court.
Hack said Tesoro is talking with Union Tank Car on possibly
outfitting crude railcars to add enhanced brakes before the 2021
deadline.
"We have some time to make that decision," he said.
(Reporting by Kristen Hays; Editing by Terry Wade and James
Dalgleish)