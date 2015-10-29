HOUSTON Oct 29 Tesoro Corp sees
continued value in railing North Dakota Bakken crude to its
Washington state refinery despite higher costs because of
improved yields, Chief Executive Greg Goff told analysts on
Thursday.
"We still see economic value to be able to move Bakken to
the West Coast and achieve the benefits that we have always
stated, which primarily are driven by the yield improvements in
the refineries," he said.
Bakken's discounts to other crudes have narrowed in the
fallout of the global oil price rout, siphoning some
profitability of oil-by-rail.
(Reporting By Kristen Hays; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)