BRIEF-Kinross resumes drilling at LKA's golden wonder mine
* LKA Gold Inc - reports that Kinross drilling contractors have mobilized and resumed drilling at LKA's golden wonder mine
Jan 8 Tesoro Corp said on Tuesday it will cease refining operations at its Hawaii refinery in April after it failed to find a buyer for the plant.
The company plans to convert the facility to a storage and distribution terminal, it said.
* Amazon fulfillment center to open in Fresno, California