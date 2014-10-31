HOUSTON Oct 31 Tesoro Corp doesn't expect to add stabilizers that remove flammable natural gas liquids from crude in North Dakota's prolific Bakken shale, where the company is expanding its pipeline infrastructure, Chief Executive Officer Greg Goff said on Friday.

"That's not something we intend to pursue right now," Goff told Reuters in an interview a day after Tesoro reported third-quarter earnings that beat Wall Street expectations. He said the Texas-based company didn't necessarily see the addition of stabilizers as "something that will need to be done."

North Dakota plans to issue new rules for the treatment of crude on Nov. 13 to address the removal of NGLs before transporting oil to markets.

Producers say existing equipment, so-called "heater-treaters" that remove some NGLs, are sufficient and could satisfy new standards with some changes. Stabilizers, common in Texas to remove NGLs to ensure crude is safe for pipeline transport, are more sophisticated and would be costly to build if required.

The issue emerged as regulators consider ways to reduce the volatility of Bakken oil in light of several fiery crude train crashes since mid-2013.

Tesoro operates a refinery in the Bakken and receives up to 50,000 barrels per day of Bakken crude via rail at its Washington State refinery.

The company also is expanding its Connolly crude gathering pipeline system in western North Dakota. In addition, Tesoro's logistics affiliate is entering the natural gas gathering and processing business with its $2.5 billion acquisition of QEP Field Services, which includes another small crude gathering system in North Dakota.

Goff said it was "way too early" to say whether the QEP deal, announced last week, will lead to Tesoro exporting NGLs such as propane and butane from the U.S. West Coast.

Although the deal exemplifies Tesoro's intent to beef up its logistics business, he said the company still expects growth in its refining and marketing divisions.

Tesoro also remains focused on areas where the company already operates - the Midwest, Rockies and West Coast - rather than the U.S. Gulf Coast and East Coast regions, he said.

Goff told analysts in a conference call on Friday that Tesoro has applied for permits to integrate its two Los Angeles-area refineries, improve flexibility of gasoline and diesel yields and cut emissions. If approved, the project would wrap up in 2017.

The Los Angeles system also will start receiving Canadian heavy crude in the current quarter when Plains All American starts up its 70,000-bpd crude-by-rail offloading system in Bakersfield, California, Goff said. The crude will reach Wyoming via pipeline, go to Bakersfield via rail and then arrive at the refinery via pipeline.

Tesoro reported late on Thursday that its third-quarter earnings surged 300 percent to $396 million, or $3.05 per share, as its refineries ran full-out and costs fell.

Tesoro shares rose 4.4 percent to $71.09 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Kristen Hays; Editing by Paul Simao)