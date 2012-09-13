Sept 13 Tesoro Corp on Thursday sold $925 million of senior notes in two parts in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. RBS, JP Morgan, Mizuho, and Natixis were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: TESORO CORP TRANCHE 1 AMT $450 MLN COUPON 4.25 PCT MATURITY 10/01/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 04/01/2013 MOODY'S Ba1 YIELD 4.25 PCT SETTLEMENT 09/27/2012 S&P BB-PLUS SPREAD 359 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $475 MLN COUPON 5.375 PCT MATURITY 10/01/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 04/01/2013 MOODY'S Ba1 YIELD 5.375 PCT SETTLEMENT 09/27/2012 S&P BB-PLUS SPREAD 361 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS