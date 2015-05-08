HOUSTON May 8 Tesoro Corp Chief Executive Officer Greg Goff said on Friday the Washington state review process for the company's proposed 360,000-barrel-per-day railport is "moving incredibly slow."

Goff said "something could happen" with the project in early 2016 if it is ultimately approved by the government.

A state council expects to release an environmental impact statement by mid-summer - later than the May time frame Tesoro had expected - and a trial-like adjudication process has begun. The committee will submit its recommendation of whether to approve or reject the project to Washington Gov. Jay Inslee once that process concludes. (Reporting by Kristen Hays; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)