* Sale anticipated no later than second half 2012
* Tesoro says focusing on U.S. Midwest and West Coast
* Buyers could include Chinese, Russian companies
By Kristen Hays
HOUSTON, Jan 10 Tesoro Corp said on
Tuesday that it intends to sell its Hawaii oil refinery,
bringing to seven the number of U.S. refineries on the block.
Chief Executive Greg Goff said Tesoro had decided its 94,000
barrels-per-day Kapolei refinery as well as 32 retail gasoline
stations and associated logistical assets do not mesh with the
company's strategic focus on the U.S. Midwest and West Coast
regions.
The company said it aims to sell the plant "no sooner" than
the second half of 2012.
"While the Hawaii business is no longer in line with our
vision for Tesoro's future, there is no question that it offers
value for the right investor," Goff said in a statement.
Al Troner, president of Houston-based Asia Pacific Energy
Consulting, said on Tuesday that the refinery could appeal to a
foreign buyer interested in gaining a foothold into the U.S.
market, particularly one with a ready crude source and
willingness to invest in plant upgrades.
Or, a buyer could aim to export the plant's output to Asia.
Such buyers could include China's CNOOC or CNPC, or Russia's
Lukoil, he said.
"I would think the option of reorienting this complex,
whoever buys it, could consider Asia-oriented middle distillate
export ability with emphasis on high-quality road diesel,"
Troner said. "It is going to be difficult to make it work on
past perceptions of what the plant is for."
Tesoro noted that the distillate-focused plant can serve
demand for utility, jet and military fuels, and has logistics to
move refined products to and from the U.S. West Coast as well as
Pacific Rim markets.
Chevron Corp, the only other refiner in Hawaii with
a 54,000 bpd plant in Honolulu, in 2009 considered halting
production at its refinery. In early 2010 Chevron decided to
continue its Hawaii operations, spokesman Sean Comey said.
Troner said the Hawaii plants struggle to make money because
the islands' isolation translates into cost to ship in crude
from afar and there is no real industry that needs refined
fuels.
"It's small, it's isolated and it's far from everywhere," he
said.
Tesoro is the latest refiner to announce plans to shed one
or more plants as companies seek to slim down and improve
performance.
Last year BP Plc announced plans to sell its
406,570 bpd Texas City, Texas and 253,000 bpd Carson,
California, refineries this year.
Sunoco Inc followed suit with its announcement of
plans to sell two unprofitable East Coast refineries by July
this year -- 335,000 bpd Philadelphia and 178,000 Marcus Hook,
Pennsylvania. The company also said last month it would shut
down the Marcus Hook plant ahead of that deadline as profit
margins in the region remained poor.
Then ConocoPhillips joined the trend, announcing
plans to idle and sell its 185,000 bpd Trainer, Pennsylvania,
refinery, as well as its 247,000 bpd Alliance plant in Belle
Chasse, Louisiana.
Union leaders at the Trainer plant said on Tuesday that the
company told them last week that it may demolish the plant by
the end of March if a buyer isn't found.