SINGAPORE Jan 11

* Sale anticipated no later than second half 2012

* Tesoro says focusing on U.S. Midwest and West Coast

* Buyers could include Chinese, Russian companies

By Kristen Hays

HOUSTON, Jan 10 Tesoro Corp said on Tuesday that it intends to sell its Hawaii oil refinery, bringing to seven the number of U.S. refineries on the block.

Chief Executive Greg Goff said Tesoro had decided its 94,000 barrels-per-day Kapolei refinery as well as 32 retail gasoline stations and associated logistical assets do not mesh with the company's strategic focus on the U.S. Midwest and West Coast regions.

The company said it aims to sell the plant "no sooner" than the second half of 2012.

"While the Hawaii business is no longer in line with our vision for Tesoro's future, there is no question that it offers value for the right investor," Goff said in a statement.

Al Troner, president of Houston-based Asia Pacific Energy Consulting, said on Tuesday that the refinery could appeal to a foreign buyer interested in gaining a foothold into the U.S. market, particularly one with a ready crude source and willingness to invest in plant upgrades.

Or, a buyer could aim to export the plant's output to Asia. Such buyers could include China's CNOOC or CNPC, or Russia's Lukoil, he said.

"I would think the option of reorienting this complex, whoever buys it, could consider Asia-oriented middle distillate export ability with emphasis on high-quality road diesel," Troner said. "It is going to be difficult to make it work on past perceptions of what the plant is for."

Tesoro noted that the distillate-focused plant can serve demand for utility, jet and military fuels, and has logistics to move refined products to and from the U.S. West Coast as well as Pacific Rim markets.

Chevron Corp, the only other refiner in Hawaii with a 54,000 bpd plant in Honolulu, in 2009 considered halting production at its refinery. In early 2010 Chevron decided to continue its Hawaii operations, spokesman Sean Comey said.

Troner said the Hawaii plants struggle to make money because the islands' isolation translates into cost to ship in crude from afar and there is no real industry that needs refined fuels.

"It's small, it's isolated and it's far from everywhere," he said.

Tesoro is the latest refiner to announce plans to shed one or more plants as companies seek to slim down and improve performance.

Last year BP Plc announced plans to sell its 406,570 bpd Texas City, Texas and 253,000 bpd Carson, California, refineries this year.

Sunoco Inc followed suit with its announcement of plans to sell two unprofitable East Coast refineries by July this year -- 335,000 bpd Philadelphia and 178,000 Marcus Hook, Pennsylvania. The company also said last month it would shut down the Marcus Hook plant ahead of that deadline as profit margins in the region remained poor.

Then ConocoPhillips joined the trend, announcing plans to idle and sell its 185,000 bpd Trainer, Pennsylvania, refinery, as well as its 247,000 bpd Alliance plant in Belle Chasse, Louisiana.

Union leaders at the Trainer plant said on Tuesday that the company told them last week that it may demolish the plant by the end of March if a buyer isn't found.