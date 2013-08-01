Aug 1 U.S. refiner Tesoro Corp on Thursday reported a lower quarterly profit after refinery maintenance hurt production and rising crude oil prices sapped margins.

Net income from continuing operations in the quarter was $238 million, or $1.72 per share, compared with $363 million, or $2.58 per share in the same quarter a year earlier.

Excluding special items and its discontinued Hawaii business, the company earned $1.56 per share. Special items included a benefit of 24 cents a share for a pipeline settlement in California and costs of 8 cents a share related to its acquisition of BP's Southern California refining, marketing and logistics business.