UPDATE 10-Oil dives 5 pct on surprise build in U.S. crude, gasoline stocks
* Row with Qatar could weaken OPEC output cut pledges (Adds date to first bullet point)
Aug 1 Tesoro Corp said on Wednesday its quarterly profit rose 78 percent, as refining margins improved with better market conditions and cheaper crude oil.
Tesoro reported a second-quarter profit of $387 million, or $2.75 per share, compared with $218 million, or $1.52 per share, in the same quarter a year ago.
* Row with Qatar could weaken OPEC output cut pledges (Adds date to first bullet point)
DUBAI, June 7 Qatari armed forces that had been stationed in Saudi Arabia as part of the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen returned home on Wednesday, state television reported on its Twitter account.