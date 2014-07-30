HOUSTON, July 30 Tesoro Corp, the No. 2
U.S. independent refiner, on Wednesday reported second-quarter
net income that dipped to $224 million from $227 million a year
ago as costs and expenses rose.
Tesoro said it processed 816,000 barrels of crude oil and
feedstock per day on average in the latest quarter after adding
capacity in Los Angeles, up from 624,000 in the same period a
year ago.
Shares of Tesoro, which authorized a new $1 billion share
repurchase program and raised its quarterly dividend by 20
percent to 30 cents per share, traded down some 1 percent at
$59.39.
The permit process for a 360,000 barrel per day crude oil
rail-to-marine terminal in Washington is progressing, the
company said, though some local groups oppose the project on
safety grounds.
(Reporting By Terry Wade)