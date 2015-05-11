By Kristen Hays
| HOUSTON
HOUSTON May 11 Tesoro Corp has canceled
a crude pipeline project in Utah because of low oil prices and
economic challenges, the company said on Monday.
Tesoro might reevaluate moving forward with the 135-mile
(217 km) insulated pipeline "in the future under more favorable
conditions," a spokeswoman said.
Tesoro had proposed the pipeline to move black waxy crude
produced in Utah's Uinta Basin to Salt Lake City-area
refineries.
The project had been under environmental review because 14
miles of the proposed pipeline would have been built on
Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest land.
In February, while Tesoro was conducting an internal review
of the project, the company informed the U.S. Forest Service
that it had done engineering and design work. However, it was
not ready to commit to build the pipeline given market
conditions with prices at half the levels of the summer of 2014.
On Monday, the company said it decided not to move ahead
with the Uinta pipeline "at this time."
The pipeline had been expected to start up in 2016. Tesoro
did not disclosed the projected cost.
Waxy Uinta Basin crude must be kept at higher temperatures
than other types so it will flow, and output is now largely
transported via truck.
Tesoro recently finished the second phase of a $275 million
conversion project at its 58,000 barrels-per-day refinery in
Salt Lake City that pushed capacity to 62,000 bpd and increased
waxy crude processing capability to 22,000 bpd.
(Reporting By Kristen Hays. Editing by Andre Grenon)