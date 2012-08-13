* Deal would make Tesoro largest U.S. Pacific Basin refiner
* Sale furthers BP's partial exit from U.S. refining
* $2.5 billion deal includes $1.3 billion for inventory
By Kristen Hays and Erwin Seba
HOUSTON, Aug 13 Tesoro Corp has agreed
to buy BP's Carson plant for $2.5 billion, creating the biggest
U.S. oil-refining empire in the Pacific Basin with about a
quarter of California's processing capacity, but the deal could
trigger regulatory alarms.
Tesoro, the largest independent refiner on the U.S. West
Coast, will pay $1.18 billion plus the cost of inventory.
London-based BP is seeking to focus more on northern U.S.
refineries with better access to cheap Canadian oil supply.
Shares in Tesoro closed up more than 9 percent on Monday at
$38.87 apiece, their highest price in more than four years.
The purchase of the 266,000-barrels-per-day (bpd) plant
could garner close scrutiny from regulators aiming to prevent
any one company from gaining too much control over how much
gasoline, diesel fuel and other products are made in a state.
California is the country's largest gasoline market, and its
drivers routinely pay some of the highest pump prices due to
boutique blending requirements that prevent the state from
importing large quantities of fuel.
"We're going to look seriously at it," said Lynda Gledhill,
spokeswoman for California Attorney General Kamala Harris, whose
agency will comb through the deal alongside the U.S. Federal
Trade Commission. An FTC spokesman declined to comment.
Greg Goff, Tesoro's president and chief executive officer,
expressed no regulatory concerns in a conference call with
analysts on Monday.
"We will work our way through the regulatory approval
process," Goff said.
Tesoro's grip in a U.S.-defined petroleum supply zone that
includes five western states, Alaska and Hawaii would rise to
25.35 percent from 17.66 percent of the region's 3.12 million
bpd of refining capacity with the purchase of BP's Carson
refinery.
That amount would fall to 20.1 percent if Tesoro sells its
Hawaii refinery as planned.
If regulators approve the purchase, Tesoro will have three
plants in California alone in addition to three refineries
elsewhere in the Pacific region -- in Washington, Alaska, and
Hawaii.
"Integrating the BP assets, specifically the logistics, is
expected to drive significant value throughout our West Coast
system," Goff said.
Texas-based Tesoro plans to merge Carson with its 97,000-bpd
Wilmington plant, located next door, to form a 370,000-bpd
refinery, company officials said. It would be the largest
refinery west of Texas.
The deal would give Tesoro nearly 700,000 bpd of refining
capacity in the Pacific Basin, surpassing that of Chevron Corp
, which currently has 575,000 bpd of capacity as the top
U.S. refiner in the region.
MARKET CONCENTRATION
West Coast refinery ownership is already concentrated and
further consolidation could sharpen regulatory concern, said
Severin Borenstein, co-director of the Energy Institute at the
University of California-Berkeley.
"Further concentration will get greater scrutiny,"
Borenstein said. "We've not seen a lot of deals of this scale
done for some time."
Chevron would remain the largest refiner in California, but
adding BP's plant to Tesoro's lineup would make Tesoro a close
second, said John Auers, senior vice president with refinery
consulting firm Turner, Mason & Co.
However, Tesoro will surpass Chevron as the largest refiner
for the entire West Coast, Alaska and Hawaii, Auers said.
If the FTC looks at Tesoro's share of the Los Angeles
gasoline market, concentration levels could be higher, he said.
The FTC has blocked such deals based on market concerns
before. In 2001, the FTC scuppered Valero Energy Corp's
purchase of a third California refinery as part of that
company's merger with Ultramar Diamond Shamrock.
Since then, would-be buyers have assumed they could acquire
no more than two refineries in California. In 2002, Tesoro
purchased the 166,000-bpd Martinez refinery that Valero was
forced to sell to win FTC approval of the Ultramar purchase.
Tesoro also is buying storage and distribution assets from
BP, including more than 100 miles (160 km) of pipeline, three
marine terminals, four land storage terminals and four product
marketing terminals.
It plans to sell those assets to its master limited
partnership, Tesoro Logistics LP, for around $1 billion
within a year of closing.
WEST COAST GIANT
The merger of the Carson plant with Tesoro's Wilmington
refinery -- which are separated by a fence -- should be finished
by 2015, with the completion of $225 million in spending for
pipeline interconnections and improved hydrotreating capacity
used to make greener fuels.
Tesoro will shift about 25 percent of the combined refining
capacity to produce diesel to "meet the growing demand for
distillates on the West Coast," Goff said, and operations at
some redundant units will be reduced.
BP said in late July that it was in advanced talks on the
sale of the Carson plant, as well as its Texas City, Texas
refinery. The oil major announced in February 2011 that it would
sell the refineries by the end of 2012 as it reorients its U.S.
operations to focus on its three Northern Tier plants.
BP's North American products division, which oversees its
U.S. refineries, finished a three-year probation term in March
that stemmed from a 2005 explosion that killed 15 people and
injured many more at the Texas City refinery.