Nov 18 Tesoro Logistics LP : * Tesoro Logistics reaches agreement with Tesoro Corporation to acquire second

portion of Los Angeles logistics assets * Total consideration for deal of $650 million * Says acquisition of these strategically important assets will be immediately

accretive * Partnership expects deal will contribute estimated EBITDA of $60 million to

$65 million in its first full year of operation * Deal price of $650 million will include cash of $585 million and an equity

consideration valued at approximately $65 million * Expects that Los Angeles logistics assets will contribute about annual EBITDA

of $65 million to $75 million after first year of operation * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage