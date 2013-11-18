BRIEF-Imperial Metals becomes sole owner of Huckleberry
* Huckleberry has retained core group of mine personnel and has kept mine on care and maintenance since September 2016
Nov 18 Tesoro Logistics LP : * Tesoro Logistics LP announces public offering of 6,300,000 common units * Expects to use net proceeds to fund portion of cash consideration for co's
acquisition of remaining Los Angeles logistics assets * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Huckleberry has retained core group of mine personnel and has kept mine on care and maintenance since September 2016
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: