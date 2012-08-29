Nigeria's stock market ends two-week rally, index sheds 1.2 pct
LAGOS, June 6 Nigerian stocks slipped for the first time in two weeks after some investors decided to book profits from a rally that had pushed the market index to a 23-month high.
BRUSSELS Aug 29 Belgian chemicals group Tessenderlo on Wednesday posted better-than-expected operating profits for the second quarter of 2012, and said it would sell its continental European PVC profiles business.
Recurring earnings before interest and tax in the second quarter came in at 33.3 million euros, above the 30.1 million expected in a Reuters poll of four analysts.
The group's Kerley unit, which makes chemicals for agriculture, mining and water treatment applications, reported a 32 percent increase in sales, the group's strongest performance.
Revenues at Tessenderlo's plastic pipes and profiles business fell by 10 percent in the quarter compared to the same period last year. (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)
DUBAI, June 6 Kuwait's ruler left the country on Tuesday on his way to Saudi Arabia, state news agency KUNA reported, for what Gulf officials had earlier said was a visit to hold talks with Saudi King Salman over a Gulf Arab dispute with Qatar.