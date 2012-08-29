BRUSSELS Aug 29 Belgian chemicals group Tessenderlo on Wednesday posted better-than-expected operating profits for the second quarter of 2012, and said it would sell its continental European PVC profiles business.

Recurring earnings before interest and tax in the second quarter came in at 33.3 million euros, above the 30.1 million expected in a Reuters poll of four analysts.

The group's Kerley unit, which makes chemicals for agriculture, mining and water treatment applications, reported a 32 percent increase in sales, the group's strongest performance.

Revenues at Tessenderlo's plastic pipes and profiles business fell by 10 percent in the quarter compared to the same period last year. (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)