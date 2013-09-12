* Completes sale of PVC profiles businesses
* Sale in line with focus on food, agriculture, water
management
BRUSSELS, Sept 12 Belgian chemicals manufacturer
Tessenderlo Group said on Thursday it had sold its
British PVC window and doorframe businesses to private
investment firm H2 Equity Partners, completing the entire sale
of these activities worldwide.
Tessenderlo said in a statement it was selling three
production sites, a warehousing site, and 124 sales branches,
employing 978 employees.
The activities, trading under the name Eurocell and making
PVC products such as for doors and windows, had sales of 140
million pounds ($221.4 million) last year.
The divestment, for which it gave no financial details, is
in line with Tessenderlo's strategy of focusing on speciality
products and services in food, agriculture, water management and
converting food waste into animal feed, fertiliser and biofuels.
Tessenderlo has previously sold its PVC window and doorframe
activities in the United States, Canada and continental Europe.
Tessenderlo shares were up 1.5 percent at 18.98 euros at
0730 GMT, making them one of the strongest performers in a
broadly flat Brussels stock market.
KBC Securities, which has a hold rating for Tessenderlo,
said it estimated the sale price at 55-65 million euros
H2 Equity Partners, with offices in Amsterdam, London and
Cologne, currently manages 18 companies with combined revenues
of 2.5 billion euros and funds under management of about 500
million euros.