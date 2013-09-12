BRUSSELS, Sept 12 Belgian chemicals manufacturer Tessenderlo Group said on Thursday it had sold its British profiles activities to private investment firm H2 Equity Partners, completing the sale of all its profiles businesses.

Tessenderlo said in a statement it was selling three production sites, a warehousing site, and 124 sales branches, employing 978 employees. It gave no financial details of the sale. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robin Emmott)