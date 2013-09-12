BRIEF-EBC Solicitors sets up new unit
* Turtle team to produce computer games, the company to have capital of 0.3 million zlotys
BRUSSELS, Sept 12 Belgian chemicals manufacturer Tessenderlo Group said on Thursday it had sold its British profiles activities to private investment firm H2 Equity Partners, completing the sale of all its profiles businesses.
Tessenderlo said in a statement it was selling three production sites, a warehousing site, and 124 sales branches, employing 978 employees. It gave no financial details of the sale. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robin Emmott)
COLOMBO, April 4 The Sri Lankan rupee was slightly firmer in dull trade on Tuesday on inward remittances and exporter dollar sales ahead of the festival season, dealers said.
* LHV Pank, a subsidiary of AS LHV Group, has decided to initiate a new line of business