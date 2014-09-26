BRIEF-AAR says CFO Timothy Romenesko to retire effective Dec 31, 2017
* AAR CFO Timothy J. Romenesko announces plans to retire after 36 years of service
Sept 26 Tessenderlo Chemie Nv :
* Tessenderlo Group and Tetra Chemicals join forces in the Calcium Chloride market
* Co and Tetra Chemicals Europe AB signed long term agreement to produce and market calcium chloride
* Tessenderlo Group will build new calcium chloride production plant in Ham, Belgium and Tetra Chemicals will market product
* New production plant, which will be fully owned by Tessenderlo Group, is scheduled to be operational in q3 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [TESB.BR TTI.N]
* Says Q1 new retail motorcycle sales in Asia Pacific hurt by Japan which was down behind weak industry - earnings presentation