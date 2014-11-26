Nov 26 Tessenderlo Chemie Nv

* Launches an up to EUR 174.8 million 1 for 3 rights offering of 10,592,265 new shares at price of EUR 16.50 per share

* Net proceeds of the offering shall primarily serve to fund announced or identified investments and historical non-recurring cash-outs

* Sole lead manager and bookrunner for rights offering is KBC Securities Nv