July 9 Tessera Technologies Inc said it won an interim ruling against Amkor Technology Inc that could fetch the chip technology developer more than $125 million in damages.

The International Court of Arbitration of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) issued an interim ruling in favor of Tessera, the companies said in separate statements.

Tessera and Amkor, a maker of semiconductor assembly and testing equipment, were in arbitration regarding multiple patents, including past breaches of license agreement by Amkor.

According to Amkor, the ICC ruled that Amkor owes royalties to Tessera on three of the ten U.S. patents that were part of the dispute. It would also owe royalties on four foreign patents as part of the arbitration.

Amkor expects the total damages, including interest, on the four foreign patents would amount to about $30 million. It did not give an estimate of the royalties to be paid on the U.S. patents.

Tessera said it intends to seek in excess of $125 million from Amkor.

At the heart of the dispute is a Tessera technology that enables semiconductor makers to shrink the size of the package that contains and protects a chip from damage.

The tribunal also upheld Tessera's claim that it was within its right to terminate the license agreement with Amkor in February last year.

Amkor's shares closed at $5.02 and Tessera's at $15.00 on Friday on the Nasdaq.