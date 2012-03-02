* Sees Q1 rev $46.5 mln-$47.5 mln vs est $59 mln

* To buy Flextronics' camera module business for $23 mln

March 2 Tessera Technologies forecast first-quarter revenue below analysts' estimate, and the chip technology developer said it would buy a part of Flextronics International's camera module business.

The company sees first-quarter revenue between $46.5 million and $47.5 million. Analysts, on average, expected revenue of $59 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Tessera's unit, DigitalOptics Corp, will pay $23 million in cash for some assets of Flextronics' unit Vista Point Technologies, including intellectual property and its China-based manufacturing operations.

Shares of Tessera closed at $16.73, while Flextronics closed at $7.17 Thursday on the Nasdaq.